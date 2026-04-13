Riptide Investigations

Riptide Investigations

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

This is the kind of analysis that actually respects reality—two things can be true at once. The allegations matter, and the politics matter. Pretending otherwise is how you miss the story. The collapse wasn’t just a moral reckoning—it was math. In a jungle primary, a vote-splitter isn’t just a candidate; he’s a threat to the entire field. So when accountability and self-preservation align, the system moves fast—faster than it ever does on principle alone. That’s not conspiracy—that’s power functioning as designed. The real question isn’t what happened here. It’s what happens when the incentives don’t line up so cleanly.

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