President Trump signed two executive orders Thursday afternoon that take direct aim at commercial birth tourism and narrow the categories of children eligible for automatic citizenship — a recalibrated second attempt at a policy the Supreme Court gutted just five weeks ago.

The timing tells its own story. On June 30, the Court struck down the broad January 2025 order that tried to redraw citizenship by immigration status, ruling that children born on U.S. soil to parents unlawfully or temporarily present are “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States and therefore citizens at birth.

The headline vote was 6-3, but the underlying math is more interesting than the topline number suggests: Justice Kavanaugh concurred only in the judgment, on statutory grounds, declining to join the constitutional reasoning — meaning the actual holding that the Fourteenth Amendment itself compels this result carried just five votes, with Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch dissenting. Chief Justice Roberts’s opinion leaned hard on Wong Kim Ark, the 1898 case establishing that birth-soil citizenship survives regardless of parental status.

“The actual constitutional holding was 5-4, not the 6-3 headline most people remember.”

It was, by any measure, a decisive loss for the administration’s original theory — but a 5-4 constitutional holding is a narrower foundation than 6-3 implies, and it leaves more daylight for a differently constructed order than the wall-to-wall defeat headlines suggested at the time.

What Thursday’s orders do is different in kind, not just degree. Rather than re-litigating the broad question the Court just settled, the White House is working the margins the Court left alone. One order targets commercial birth tourism directly — denying visas to those entering the country for the express purpose of giving birth here, with Trump himself promising “very big crackdowns” on the travel agencies and consulting firms that package the practice for wealthy foreign clients.

The other narrows citizenship eligibility for children of alien enemies, foreign terrorists, and foreign agents — categories the administration argues fall within jurisdictional exceptions the Court itself has recognized, going back to the diplomatic-immunity and hostile-occupation carve-outs baked into the Fourteenth Amendment from the start.

That is a materially different legal argument than the one Barbara rejected. Nobody disputes that children of accredited foreign diplomats have never been “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States in the citizenship-clause sense — that exception predates the amendment itself. The open legal question is whether birth tourism and the foreign-agent categories can be squeezed into that same narrow tradition, or whether they’re just the Barbara theory wearing a smaller coat.

Roberts himself all but flagged the seam during oral argument, telling Solicitor General John Sauer that birth tourism “has no impact on the legal analysis” the Court was weighing — a signal, deliberately or not, that the commercial-visa-fraud angle sits on different footing than blanket status-based denial.

“The White House isn’t retrying the same case—it is litigating the margins the Court left open.”

It’s also worth noting the administration didn’t invent the birth tourism enforcement mechanism from scratch. A 2020 State Department regulation, dating to Trump’s first term, already bars using tourist or business visas for the primary purpose of securing citizenship for a newborn — violators can face visa denial or fraud prosecution. What’s new here is the intensity and coordination of enforcement, not the underlying legal premise, which gives this order a firmer starting point than the one Barbara struck down.

None of that guarantees survival. The foreign-agent and alien-enemy categories are broader than the settled diplomatic exception, and plaintiffs’ attorneys will argue — with some textual support — that the administration is trying to smuggle status-based reasoning back in through a side door after the front door was shut.

Litigation is a certainty; a preliminary injunction on at least part of the order would not be a surprise. But the administration’s bet is that a narrower, precedent-anchored order survives scrutiny where a sweeping one-page reinterpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment did not — and given how badly Barbara went, that’s a bet worth making rather than simply asking Congress to act, as Trump suggested he might after the June ruling.

“The question isn’t whether diplomats are exempt. It’s whether birth tourism and foreign-agent categories fit inside that same constitutional tradition.”

The birth tourism industry itself has operated for years with minimal federal friction, marketed openly in some overseas markets as a route to a U.S. passport for a child, no immigration status required for the parents. Whatever one thinks of the broader citizenship debate, treating that as a loophole to close — rather than a constitutional entitlement to preserve — is a defensible position, and one with more bipartisan sympathy than the administration’s critics tend to admit.

“Thursday’s orders are less about rewriting the Fourteenth Amendment than testing where its boundaries actually end.”

Even Amanda Frost, a University of Virginia immigration law professor generally skeptical of Trump’s broader push, has argued that if birth tourism specifically is the problem, the fix is enforcing the regulation already on the books. Thursday’s order is, in part, an attempt to do exactly that — with sharper teeth.

Sources: SCOTUSblog case coverage of Trump v. Barbara (25-365); Fox News, CBS News, Axios, Bloomberg, and Reuters reporting on the August 6, 2026 executive order signing; Constitution Center and National Immigration Forum explainers on the June 30, 2026 ruling; Congress.gov Congressional Research Service legal sidebar on Trump v. Barbara oral argument.