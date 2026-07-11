SNAP and Maryland SUN Bucks are built to reach U.S.-citizen children regardless of their parents’ immigration status. The mechanism is 30 years old, written into federal law on purpose, and rarely explained in plain terms.

A reply to MDBayNews’ coverage of Maryland’s record 630,000-student SUN Bucks enrollment raised a question that comes up whenever enrollment numbers climb: how much of this reaches households with undocumented parents? The honest answer requires separating two things that reporting on this topic tends to blur together — who is barred from receiving benefits, and who is not.

Undocumented immigrants themselves have been categorically barred from SNAP since 1996. That has not changed under any administration, including the tightening Congress passed in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025, which narrowed which lawfully present noncitizens — asylees, refugees, parolees, trafficking survivors — can receive benefits. None of that touches the separate rule governing citizen children.

The Mechanism

A U.S. citizen child’s eligibility does not depend on a parent’s immigration status. That is not an interpretation or an agency workaround. It is the statute.

Under the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 — the same welfare reform law that barred undocumented immigrants from SNAP — Congress wrote in a companion rule: a U.S. citizen child’s eligibility does not depend on a parent’s immigration status. That is not an interpretation or an agency workaround. It is the statute.

An undocumented parent applies for SNAP on behalf of their citizen child only — not for themselves. The parent is not required to disclose their own immigration status or provide a Social Security number for anyone not seeking benefits. The household’s income, including the parent’s, is still counted to determine how much the eligible child receives — benefits are prorated to the eligible household size, not the full household size. The card and the benefit go to a household member (typically the applying parent, on the child’s behalf), and in practice, fund the household’s grocery budget.

“Undocumented immigrants cannot receive SNAP. A citizen child living with undocumented parents can — and the parents’ income still determines how much.”

Maryland SUN Bucks, the summer food-benefit program at the center of the original enrollment figures, inherits this same structure. It is gateway-eligible through FARMS, SNAP, TCA and Medicaid enrollment, and the Maryland Department of Human Services states plainly that all children who meet income eligibility requirements are eligible for Maryland SUN Bucks regardless of their immigration status, and that a child’s participation will not affect the household’s immigration status. No Social Security number is required to apply.

What the State Does Not Track

There is no published state or federal figure breaking SNAP or SUN Bucks dollars out by the immigration status of the adults in a recipient household.

There is no published state or federal figure breaking SNAP or SUN Bucks dollars out by the immigration status of the adults in a recipient household — because the intake process is designed not to collect that information for non-applicant household members. A caseworker is instructed to ask for status documentation only from the person actually seeking benefits. That is a deliberate privacy and access protection, not a data gap left open by oversight.

Why “Loophole” Overstates It

A loophole implies an unintended gap. That framing doesn’t fit here.

A loophole implies an unintended gap — something the law’s authors didn’t foresee, that someone later found and exploited. That framing doesn’t fit here. The citizen-child provision was written into PRWORA in the same breath as the undocumented-immigrant SNAP bar, has been consistently reaffirmed by USDA and every state SNAP office since, and has survived three decades and multiple changes of federal administration untouched. It is disclosed, stable policy — a trade-off between two competing principles: excluding undocumented adults from direct benefits, and not conditioning a citizen child’s constitutional birthright on a parent’s status.

It is disclosed, stable policy — a trade-off between two competing principles: excluding undocumented adults from direct benefits, and not conditioning a citizen child’s constitutional birthright on a parent’s status.

Whether that trade-off is good policy is a legitimate and ongoing debate, and Maryland’s rapid, low-friction auto-enrollment approach for SUN Bucks — built on data-matching rather than paper applications — is a fair angle for scrutiny independent of immigration status: it optimizes for speed and reach, not for verification.

Whether that trade-off is good policy is a legitimate and ongoing debate.

Editor’s note: This piece addresses reader questions following MDBayNews’ coverage of Maryland’s SUN Bucks enrollment growth. It does not allege fraud, and none of the figures cited support a fraud claim. Readers seeking primary sources can consult USDA’s SNAP non-citizen eligibility guidance and the Maryland Department of Human Services SUN Bucks program page.