Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

Michael Phillips | Riptide / MDBayNews

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 5

Picture your next heating bill with a courtroom surcharge. That’s my concern when local officials pursue enormous climate damages against companies supplying the energy Americans need. Calling it a demand for compensation doesn’t erase its potential reach into production, investment, and prices. I support Trump’s push to unleash American energy. I also want the Supreme Court to explain exactly where federal law blocks Boulder’s claims. Give us a rule that holds up when the parties change. Proven deception deserves consequences; allegations still require proof. Americans shouldn’t bankroll climate policy fashioned through litigation merely because its advocates couldn’t persuade Congress to enact it.

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