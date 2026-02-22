When Wes Moore took office in January 2023, he promised to “leave no one behind.”

Three years later, Maryland is facing structural deficits, rising fees, infrastructure strain, child welfare scandals, redistricting fights, environmental crises, and growing distrust between Annapolis and everyday citizens.

This is not a partisan slogan list. It is a compiled investigative inventory of the major governance controversies, fiscal reversals, policy retreats, and systemic breakdowns critics say have defined the Moore era.

Below: 55 ways Marylanders argue they weren’t just left behind — they were billed for it.

I. Fiscal Reversal: From Surplus to Structural Deficit

1. From $5.5B surplus to multi-billion structural deficit

The administration inherited historic reserves. Within two budget cycles, projections showed recurring gaps driven by expanded spending commitments without long-term offsets.

2. First credit downgrade in decades

Moody’s downgrade from AAA to AA1 signaled concerns about structural imbalance and long-term fiscal sustainability.

3. $1.67B in new taxes and fees

The largest revenue package in state history included bracket changes, excise expansions, and service taxes.

4. New income tax brackets affecting higher earners and small business pass-through entities

Critics argue this discourages entrepreneurship and relocation decisions.

5. Higher vehicle registration and title fees

Maryland drivers reported significant increases at the MVA, particularly impacting multi-vehicle households.

6. Expanded sales and service taxes

The 3% data/IT services tax drew concern from tech firms and contractors.

7. Expanded local income tax cap authority

Counties now have room to raise rates further, increasing long-term risk of tax creep.

8. Hiring freezes and workforce buyouts

State employees faced uncertainty amid sudden austerity after rapid spending growth.

9. Blueprint funding cuts despite campaign defense of the program

The administration scaled back components of a plan it previously called transformative.

10. Long-term education funding uncertainty through 2029

Projected compounding shortfalls threaten school system planning stability.

11. Rising debt load amid capital commitments

Bond obligations increased while revenue projections softened.

12. Budget reliance on optimistic revenue forecasting

Critics argue projections did not fully account for economic cooling.

13. Structural spending growth outpacing revenue growth

Recurring obligations expanded faster than sustainable revenue streams.

II. Small Business & Industry Pressures

14. Energy cost spikes hitting farmers and rural operations

Agricultural operators report electricity costs squeezing already thin margins.

15. Charter fishing and maritime tourism declines

Industry representatives cite booking slowdowns without aggressive state relief.

16. Chesapeake Bay crabbing restrictions and market volatility

Watermen report regulatory tightening combined with unstable demand.

17. Business relocation chatter increasing

Tax climate and regulatory burdens have become common talking points in exit discussions.

18. Minority Business Enterprise goals unmet at full target levels

Despite emphasis on 29% procurement benchmarks, critics say execution remains uneven.

19. Data center energy strain concerns

Rapid growth in data facilities raised questions about grid capacity and ratepayer impact.

III. Infrastructure & Environmental Strain

20. Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement funding ambiguity

While federal support exists, long-term state financial exposure remains debated.

21. Port of Baltimore disruption ripple effects

Some operators report prolonged uncertainty after supply chain shocks.

22. Repeated Baltimore sewage system failures

Aging infrastructure led to large-scale contamination events.

23. Potomac River sewage spill controversy

Massive discharge events sparked federal-state blame disputes.

24. Veto of the RENEW Act

Environmental advocates viewed it as a retreat from climate leadership.

25. Veto of data center environmental impact study

Critics argue it delayed understanding cumulative environmental strain.

26. Aging water infrastructure audits revealing long-standing neglect

Reports documented systemic weaknesses across utilities.

27. Delayed modernization timelines across transportation and public works projects

Infrastructure funding prioritization remains debated.

IV. Child Welfare & Juvenile System Failures

28. DHS audits revealing documentation gaps

State oversight processes faced criticism for incomplete reporting.

29. Children reportedly missing within placement systems

Audit findings raised concerns about tracking and supervision.

30. Continued annual child maltreatment fatalities

State data shows persistent fatality counts year-to-year.

31. Juvenile detention centers facing drug, violence, and staffing crises

Media investigations exposed operational breakdowns.

32. Leadership removals only after public exposure

Critics argue reform was reactive rather than proactive.

33. Behavioral health funding shortfalls impacting at-risk youth

Community providers cite resource constraints.

V. Public Safety & Immigration Policy Conflicts

34. Termination of 287(g) ICE partnerships

Local-federal cooperation ceased, prompting law enforcement criticism.

35. Sheriffs calling the decision a “betrayal”

Some county leaders argue it reduced enforcement tools.

36. Escalating tension with federal immigration authorities

Policy conflict became politically charged.

37. Juvenile arrest spike in Baltimore

Crime data showed sharp increases in youth-related arrests.

38. Ongoing “soft-on-crime” narrative debate

Public perception concerns persist in urban communities.

VI. Education & Social Policy Gaps

39. Literacy proficiency rates remain low statewide

Reading benchmarks continue to lag despite reform branding.

40. Blueprint equity goals scaled amid fiscal constraints

Long-term promises now depend on uncertain revenue streams.

41. SNAP data manipulation allegations

Whistleblower claims sparked calls for investigation.

42. Welfare expansion amid budget contraction

Critics argue expansion collided with fiscal tightening.

43. Reparations study veto controversy

Advocates viewed the veto as contradictory to equity messaging.

VII. Governance & Political Power Consolidation

44. Redistricting efforts perceived as partisan consolidation

Congressional map debates intensified ahead of filing deadlines.

45. Filing deadline compression during redistricting push

Candidates faced compressed timelines amid map uncertainty.

46. Legislative overrides of gubernatorial vetoes

Intra-party friction became public.

47. Selective media access accusations

Some outlets reported inconsistent press inclusion.

48. Delayed responses to agency audit findings

Corrective actions often followed investigative reporting.

49. National political positioning amid local crises

Cable appearances and national speculation contrasted with in-state challenges.

50. Credit downgrade blamed partly on external factors

Critics argue insufficient ownership of fiscal trajectory.

VIII. Integrity & Credibility Questions

51. Biography scrutiny resurfacing in media cycles

Past narrative discrepancies revived credibility debates.

52. Messaging vs. measurable results gap

Brand-forward communication contrasted with structural setbacks.

53. Rhetoric of affordability amid rising costs

Households report feeling financially squeezed.

54. NGO and grant allocation oversight questions

Concerns raised about performance tracking of public funds.

55. Growing public trust erosion across party lines

Even some Democrats privately express concern over fiscal management.

The Pattern That Emerges

Surplus to deficit.

AAA to downgrade.

Promises to partial reversals.

Transparency pledges followed by opacity disputes.

Climate branding followed by vetoes.

Equity rhetoric paired with funding gaps.

Infrastructure speeches amid sewage spills.

Supporters argue Moore inherited long-standing structural deficits, national economic headwinds, and federal conflicts. Polling still shows him competitive statewide.

But critics see a through-line: high rhetoric, high spending, and high-profile positioning — while Maryland families absorb rising costs and systemic strain.

The political clock is ticking toward 2026.

The question for voters is no longer whether promises were made.

It’s whether the state is measurably stronger than it was in January 2023.

And whether the bill was worth it.

The Overarching Question

Is Maryland stronger, more affordable, and more stable than it was in January 2023?

The 2026 political cycle will determine which narrative voters believe.

